US: Weekly initial claims was 298,000, an increase of 62,000 from previous week

US: Weekly initial claims was 298,000, an increase of 62,000 from previous weekBy Eren Sengezer
"In the week ending September 2, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 298,000, an increase of 62,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 236,000," the US Department of Labor announced on Thursday.
Key highlights:
- This is the highest level for initial claims since April 18, 2015 when it was 298,000.
- The 4-week moving average was 250,250, an increase of 13,500 from the previous week's unrevised average of 236,750.
- The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 1.4 percent for the week ending August 26, unchanged from the previous week's unrevised rate.
- The advance number for seasonally adjusted insured unemployment during the week ending August 26 was 1,940,000, a decrease of 5,000 from the previous week's revised level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.