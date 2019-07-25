Analysts at TD Securities note that the US new home sales surprised to the upside in June, jumping 7.0% m/m (mkt: 5.1%), but it undershot the level expected by the consensus, coming in at 646k (mkt: 658k).
Key Quotes
“This was due to downside revisions in prior months (recall this is a very volatile series and revisions are usually large). The strength was driven by an increase in new home sales in the West, while sales in the Northeast declined for a second consecutive month.”
“Separately, The flash release of the Markit PMI surprised to the downside in July, dropping to 50.0 from 50.6 before (mkt: 51.0). This is the lowest level since the financial crisis (Sep 09) and suggests a downside risk to the ISM manufacturing survey released next week.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD logs four-day losing streak ahead of ECB
Dovish ECB expectations keep the EUR on the back foot. The markets may have priced in a September rate cut. The EUR could take a beating and drop to 1.1000 if the ECB boosts prospects of aggressive rate cuts.
GBP/USD refrains from crossing 21-day EMA amid UK cabinet overhaul
With the pro-Brexiteers holding key UK positions under the new PM, GBP/USD refrains from extending previous gains while heading south pre-London open on Thursday.
USD/JPY holds the lower ground on 108.00 amid cautious optimism
The USD/JPY pair sticks to its range trade around 108.15 region so far this Thursday, with the bias leaning towards the downside amid the latest N. Korean missile launch and cautious optimism in the Asian equities ahead of the ECB.
Gold manages to hold the rising support line above $ 1420
Gold prices are firm in the $1425s / $1426s in early Asia with plenty of geopolitical risks providing a cushion for bulls on downside corrections. The yellow metal was fairly strong overnight.
Crude oil falls sharply as Kuwait and Saudi Arabia look to resume production in Neutral Zone
Citing Kuwait's state news agency, KUNA, Reuters in the last hour reported that Saudi Arabia's energy minister visited Kuwait to discuss resuming oilproduction in the Saudi-Kuwait Neutral Zone.