US VP Pence to postpone policy address on China

According to the latest headlines crossing the news wires, United States Vice President Mike Pence said that he had decided to postpone the policy address on China amid 'positive signs of progress.'

Stock markets seem to be reacting positively to these remarks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite indexes, which started the day in the negative territory on Friday, both were up 0.2% as of writing while the S&P 500 was flat on the day at 2,954 points.