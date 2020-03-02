US VP Pence to hold coronavirus meeting at 2200 GMT on Monday

Reuters reports US Vice-President (VP) and Head of the coronavirus task force Mike Pence will hold a briefing at 5pm (local time), i.e, 2200 GMT, on Monday to discuss the rapidly spreading disease in the country.

Ahead of that meeting, US President Trump will meet with pharmaceutical industry representatives at 3pm (local time).

US dollar index continues to suffer

Despite risk recovery, March Fed rate cut expectations continue to keep the US Treasury yields as well as the US dollar broadly offered.

The greenback was sold into the comments from the Fed Chair Powell last Friday, as he hinted at more rate cuts coming to fight the virus impact on the US economy.

The US dollar index currently trades -0.20% at 97.95, having hit a new four-week low of 97.85 in early trades.