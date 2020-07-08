US VP Pence: Texas, Florida beginning to see early indications that positive testing is flattening

Speaking live from the White House on the coronavirus daily briefing, US Vice President Mike Pence offered some optimistic outlook on the virus situation across the states.

Key quotes

“US is starting to see first indications that mitigation efforts where coronavirus cases have surged are working. “

“Texas, Florida beginning to see early indications that positive testing is flattening.”

“Trump administration is encouraging health care workers to use best practices to preserve and reuse personal protective equipment.”

“'It's time for us to get our kids back to school.”

“Trump administration determined to give guidance for states, communities to safely reopen schools."

“Administration doesn't want federal guidance to be a substitute for local rules and guidance.”

“US CDC will begin issuing new guidance next week.“

Market reaction

The conciliatory remarks from VP Pence are offering some respite to the markets, with the S&P 500 index back on the bids around 3,150 while the US dollar index fizzling out its recovery near 96.60.