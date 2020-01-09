US VP Pence: Iran is urging militias not to attack US

In an interview with Fox News on Thursday, US Vice President Mike Pence noted that the intel they have been receiving was suggesting that Iran was urging militias not to attack the United States.

"The US is ready to respond militarily if the militias do strike," Pence added. "The US will continue to exert its maximum pressure campaign against Iran."

These comments don't seem to be having an impact on the market sentiment. As of writing, the S&P 500 futures were up 0.25% on the day and the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was down 0.8% at 1.863%.