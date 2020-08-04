US VP Pence: A COVID-19 vaccine could well be available for this fall

Speaking in a Fox News interview on Tuesday, US Vice President Mike Pence voiced some optimism on the coronavirus vaccine.

Pence said: “A COVID-19 vaccine "could well be available for this fall."

Late Sunday, President Donald Trump said, “we may have a coronavirus vaccine far in advance of the end of the year.”

Market reaction

The above comments fail to add on to the upbeat market mood while the US dollar consolidates the overnight drop across its main peers.

At the press time, the US dollar index trades flat at 93.53, having faced rejection at 94.00.