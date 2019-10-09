US visa restrictions has a bigger impact on the US than on China – Global Times

The Editor-in-chief of Chinese and English editions of the Global Times, Hu Xijin’s, tweeted out last minutes, responding to the US Secretary of State Pompeo’s overnight announcement of imposing the visa restrictions on the Chinese officials over the Xinjiang human rights dispute.

Hu tweeted: “Useless. It has a bigger impact on the US than on China because it will exert almost zero pressure on China. In my opinion, it is a show that some US political and public opinion elites put up for their own needs.”

Markets appear to have ignored his comments, as the risk appetite remains boosted by the latest US-China trade optimism after China offered to buy extra $10bn of US goods to ease trade war - FT.