US Vice Presidential Debate: Pence said Biden plagiarized the Trump administration’s Covid-19 response

The candidates have taken their positions – 12 feet apart due to COVID-19.

Susan Page, who is moderating today’s debate, has started the debate off by asking Harris what the Democrats plan would be to battle the virus.

“The American people have witnessed what is the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country,” Harris said, citing the 210,000 Americans who have died of COVID-19.

Harris has said they have a plan and Trump's White House has not. She said vaccines will be free for all. But, for the most part, she spent the two minutes granted attacking the Trump administration’s response.

Page then asked Pence why is the US death toll so much higher than any other wealthy nation. He said that 10's of millions of vaccines will be ready by the end of this year and said that Trump has put the American people’s health first.

Pence also claimed Biden plagiarized the Trump administration’s Covid-19 response.

Pence said that Harris is undermining the confidence in a vaccine and she is playing with people's lives over politics by doing so.

