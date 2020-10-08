Initial Jobless Claims in the US declined by 9,000 last week.

US Dollar Index clings to modest daily gains near 93.60 after the data.

There were 840,000 initial claims for unemployment benefits in the US during the week ending October 3rd, the data published by the US Department of Labor (DOL) revealed on Thursday.

This reading followed last week's print of 849,000 (revised from 837,000) and came in slightly worse than the market expectation of 820,000.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index showed no immediate reaction to this data and was last seen posting small daily gains at 93.64.

Additional takeaways

"The 4-week moving average was 857,000, a decrease of 13,250 from the previous week's revised average."

"The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 7.5% for the week ending September 26, a decrease of 0.7 percentage point from the previous week's revised rate."

"The advance number for seasonally adjusted insured unemployment during the week ending September 26 was 10,976,000, a decrease of 1,003,000 from the previous week's revised level."