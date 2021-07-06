US urges China, private sector to boost participation in G20 debt response

The news should help risk appetite amid hopes of further relief to the pandemic-struck nations and developing economies. The same could have helped S&P 500 Futures to print mild gains despite the downbeat performance of Wall Street.

Reuters also gave details as “A new $650 billion allocation of IMF Special Drawing Rights (SDR), or emergency currency reserves, would help address these needs.” “Washington was open to a new trust proposed by the IMF that would allow rich countries to channel their SDRs to countries in need.”

Chinese entities’ lack of full participation in the G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative, or debt freeze, was also cited as the reason for Washington’s urge to Beijing, such as provide more data to other creditors.

The news quotes an anonymous Senior Treasury Official to mention, “Washington was open to expanding the common framework for debt treatment agreed by the G20 and the Paris Club beyond just low-income countries to include small island states, fragile states and even some lower middle-income countries with high debt burdens.”

“The United States on Tuesday urged China and the private sector to increase their participation in a G20 debt moratorium for low-income countries hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic, and a common framework for restructuring their debts,” said Reuters during early Wednesday morning in Asia.

