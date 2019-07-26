Analysts at TD Securities note that the US durable goods orders surprised to the upside, posting a notable 2.0% m/m rebound in June up from -2.3% (TD: 1.2%, mkt: 0.7%), following a downward-revised contraction at -2.3% from -1.3% before.

Key Quotes

“A big chunk of the June increase was due to robust nondefense aircraft data (Boeing), which jumped 75% m/m. The less-volatile measures of the report were also strong, with ex-transportation and core capex orders jumping 1.2% and 1.9% m/m, respectively.”

“Core goods shipments were also solid, which bodes well for business fixed investment and for its impact on the Q2 GDP data published on Friday.”