US: UoM Consumer Sentiment Index improves to 78.9 in September vs. 75 expected

- Consumer confidence in the US improved at a stronger pace than expected in September.
- US Dollar Index registers modest daily gains near 93.00 after the data.
The Consumer Sentiment Index in the US rose from 74.1 in August to 78.9 (preliminary) in September, the University of Michigan's latest Surveys of Consumers showed on Friday. This reading came in better than the market expectation of 75.
Further details of the publication showed that the Current Economic Conditions Index rose to 87.5 from 82.9 and the Index of Consumer Expectations edged higher to 73.3 from 68.5.
Commenting on the data, "consumer sentiment improved in early September, reaching the top of the range it has travelled since April," said Richard Curtin, Surveys of Consumers chief economist. "While the recent gain was consistent with an unchanged flat trend, the data indicated that the election has begun to have an impact on expectations about future economic prospects."
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index edged slightly higher after the data and was last seen gaining 0.1% on the day at 93.00.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.1850 as US consumer sentiment beats
EUR/USD is trading under1.1850, off the previous levels as US consumer sentiment beat estimates with 78.9 points. The Fed refrained from adding more stimulus, supporting the dollar earlier in the week. Investors are eyeing fiscal stimulus talks.
GBP/USD falls as the EU reportedly objects Johnson's bill
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2950, off the highs. According to reports, the EU remains opposed to UK PM Johnson's controversial bill, which violates the Brexit accord.
XAU/USD struggles to move back above 100-hour SMA
Gold regained some positive traction on the last trading day of the week and recovered a part of the previous day's losses to over one-week lows. The commodity held on to its intraday gains and traded above the $1950 level through the mid-European session.
Ethereum hits Bitcoin's bid to lead the market
Bitcoin risks dominance after the strong rise of Ethereum. Technical indicators show some significant discrepancies keeping the stress on the board. Sentiment levels are improving and bordering on optimism.
WTI: Clings to 50-DMA above $41, focus on Friday’s close
WTI (futures on Nymex) consolidates the three-winning streak above $41 mark on Friday, as the bulls await a fresh catalyst for the next push higher.