US: UoM Consumer Sentiment Index falls to 67.2 (final) in December vs 68.7 expected

- UoM Consumer Sentiment fell to 67.2 from the flash estimate of 68.7, its lowest reading since 2011.
- There was no market reaction to the latest UoM data.
The University of Michigan's (UoM) final estimate of the Consumer Sentiment Index came in at 67.2 in December, below the flash estimate of 68.7 released earlier in the month, and well below November's reading of 70.6. That marked a fresh low since 2011. The Current Conditions index fell to 72.0 versus expectations for 73.2 and down from November's 74.2 reading, while the Consumer Expectations index fell to 64.1 from 68.3 in November, below the expected 65.8.
Market Reaction
There was no market reaction to the latest UoM data.
