US UoM Consumer Sentiment falls to 71 points in April, worse than expected

The University of Michigan's preliminary Consumer Sentiment Index for April came out at 71 points, worse than 75 expected and far below 89.1 recorded in the final read for March. The coronavirus crisis is taking a toll on confidence.

The Current Conditions component dropped from 103.7 to 72.4. Expectations fell to 70 compared with 79.7 last time and inflation expectations are mixed.

The drop is the most substantial one on record and worst figure since December 2011. Back then, it stood at 69.1 while the Great Financial Crisis trough was 55.3.

The US dollar remains on the back foot mostly in response to the Federal Reserve's announcement of a $2.3 trillion lending scheme in addition to its previous measures.