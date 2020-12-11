US UoM Consumer Sentiment beats estimates with 81.4 in December (preliminary)

The University of Michigan's preliminary Consumer Sentiment Index for December has come out at 81.4 points, above 76.5 estimated. The current month's read represents an increase from November's 76.9 point read.

The current conditions component rose from 87 to 91.8 while Expectations advanced from 70.5 to 74.7 points. The upbeat figures come despite a disappointing Nonfarm Payrolls report and an increase in jobless claims, partially correlated with the surge in COVID-19 cases.

EUR/USD is trading above 1.21, but down on the day. GBP/USD is battling 1.32 amid the ongoing Brexit saga. USD/JPY is hovering just under 104. The S&P 500 Index is in the red, around 0.25% down.

Investors are eying talks on the next covid relief package in Washington.