US: UoM Consumer Confidence improved to 99.3 in December from 96.8 in November

Consumer confidence in US continued to strengthen in December.

Greenback continues to outperform its major rivals supported by upbeat data.

The University of Michigan's Survey of Consumers revealed that the Index of Consumer Sentiment rose to 99.3 in December from 96.8 in November. This reading came in slightly better than the flash estimate and the market expectation of 99.2.

Commenting on the data, "the Sentiment Index remained largely unchanged in late December at the same very favorable level recorded at mid-month," noted Surveys of Consumers chief economist, Richard Curtin. "The impeachment hearing had a barely noticeable impact on economic expectations, as it was mentioned by just 2% of all consumers in the December survey."

Inspiring data from the US on Friday helps the US Dollar Index clings to its daily gains near 97.60.