US: Unit Labor Costs rose 2.5% in third quarter vs. 3.3% expected

Unit Labor Costs in US rose less than expected in Q3.

US Dollar Index continues to move sideways above 97.50.

Unit Labor Costs in the nonfarm business sector in the United States increased by 2.5% in the third quarter of 2019, the data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed on Tuesday. This reading followed the 3.6% increase registered in the second quarter and came in below the market expectation of +3.3%.

Further details of the publication revealed that Nonfarm Labor Productivity decreased by 0.2% in the third quarter.

These data were largely ignored by the US Dollar Index, which was last down 0.09% on the day at 97.56.