US: Unit Labor Costs increase by 6.8% in Q4 vs. 3.9% expected

Unit Labor Costs in US rose more than expected in Q4.

US Dollar Index stays in the positive territory near 91.30.

Unit Labor Costs in the US' nonfarm business sector rose by 6.8% on yearly basis in the fourth quarter, the advanced estimate published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed on Thursday. This reading followed the 7% decline recorded in the third quarter and came in higher than the market expectation of 3.9%.

Further details of the publication revealed that the Nonfarm Productivity in the same period declined by 4.8%, compared to analysts' estimate for a decrease of 2.8%.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index largely ignored this report and was last seen gaining 0.17% on the day at 91.33.