US Try Sec Yellen: It is likely to see inflation stay uncomfortably high this year.

US Treasury sec Janet Yellen says it is likely to see inflation stay uncomfortably high this year.
Key comments
''Don't want to make inflation predictions for H2 2022.''
"I think that the labour market will remain strong," Yellen said in a CNBC interview.
"I think it's appropriate for them to take action, but a soft landing is what I expect."
The comments come on the day that global share markets slid as US inflation hit almost 8%, making it almost certain the US Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week.
The European Central Bank also sped up the end of its massive stimulus program.
US consumer inflation is now running at a 7.9% annualized clip in February. This is the heaviest annual increase in 40 years.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bulls stay in charge, looking to claim the week as theirs
AUD/USD is trading firmer on Thursday and is approaching the close for North American forex markets some 0.5% higher. We are a handful of sessions until the close of the week and the price is on track for a bullish climax. The pair travelled from a low of 0.7287 to a high of 0.7367.
EUR/USD retreats 140-pips from 1.1100 towards 1.0980s
The single currency faded Wednesday’s rally, which once reached the 1.1100 mark, the EUR/USD reversed its curse, nose-diving 140-pips, post-ECB meeting amid a risk-off market mood, courtesy of Russia-Ukraine talks stalling as the war continues.
Gold is attempting to recover ground in the $2,000 mark as Ukraine crisis risk prevails.
The gold price was firming on Thursday as equity markets retraced some of Wednesday’s optimism as the Ukraine-Russia talks failed to deliver progress on a ceasefire.
Russia rejects Ukraine's olive branch putting cryptos in the red
Bitcoin price, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies are on the backfoot this morning, with European traders already caught unawares by the speed of the reversal during the ASIA PAC season.
Equities slide back as diplomatic breakthrough proves elusive
Yesterday’s market rebound turned out to be as big a leap of faith as most people supposed it might be, as today’s peace talks in Turkey between Ukraine foreign minister Kuleba and Russian foreign minister Lavrov got underway, and then finished just as quickly.