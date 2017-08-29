US: Trump's coalition is unravelling - BBH

Politically, in the US, analysts at BBH suggest that they are concerned that Trump's coalition is unravelling.

Key Quotes

“The business wing is peeling off as more advisory boards face departures. A group of business leaders also wrote to Trump linking their support for the NAFTA renegotiation to preserving the trade tribunals, which the administration wants to jettison. Several links between the administration and the Republican Party have also been severed by personnel changes. The President has also come out swinging, critical of the Republican leadership in Congress.”

“The debt ceiling and spending authorization also must be resolved in the coming weeks. The uncertainty is also distorting the bill market. And look at the US CDS. It had fallen to 20bp at the end of July and now is near 26 bp. That means it costs 26k euros to insure 10 mln euros worth of Treasuries against default. To be sure this is still low in absolute terms, though the highest among the G5.”