US: Trump's coalition is unravelling - BBH

US: Trump's coalition is unravelling - BBHBy Sandeep Kanihama
Politically, in the US, analysts at BBH suggest that they are concerned that Trump's coalition is unravelling.
Key Quotes
“The business wing is peeling off as more advisory boards face departures. A group of business leaders also wrote to Trump linking their support for the NAFTA renegotiation to preserving the trade tribunals, which the administration wants to jettison. Several links between the administration and the Republican Party have also been severed by personnel changes. The President has also come out swinging, critical of the Republican leadership in Congress.”
“The debt ceiling and spending authorization also must be resolved in the coming weeks. The uncertainty is also distorting the bill market. And look at the US CDS. It had fallen to 20bp at the end of July and now is near 26 bp. That means it costs 26k euros to insure 10 mln euros worth of Treasuries against default. To be sure this is still low in absolute terms, though the highest among the G5.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.