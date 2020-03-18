US: Trump seems worried and probably for a good reason

President Donald Trump has been criticized for his approach to coronavirus. The president's approval rating is eroding while disapproval is edging higher, Yohay Elam from FXStreet reports.

Key quotes

“It seems that Trump's approval rating is taking a hit. On February 18, the president's approval rating was 44.6% while disapproval stood at 51% – a gap of 6.4% and the lowest negative rating in nearly three years.”

“After the coronavirus crisis intensified, voters are already less enthusiastic. As of March 17, approval has slipped to 42.8% and disapproval advanced to 52.9% – a 10.1% gap.”

“Looking at the broader picture, Trump's net disapproval is within familiar ranges and this could well be mean reversion.”

“It seems that Trump and his team have begun responding, partly in response to the pressure from Republican donors, according to CNBC.”