US: Trump may be impeached, but he is here to stay – Nordea

Nordea Markets analysts note that a formal inquiry to impeach Donald Trump has been announced by the speaker of the house Nancy Pelosi earlier this week, after details of a call between Donald Trump and the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy emerged.
Key Quotes
“The Democrats allege that Trump has blackmailed Ukraine into investigating Sleepy Joe Biden and his son. We don’t get what all the fuss is about. First, it’s still hard to see a smoking gun. Second, if the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives moved to impeach Trump, they would still need 2/3 of the votes in the Republican-controlled senate to ultimately convict him.”
“Markets price in more than 60% probability that an impeachment process will start, but the market is not convinced that it will matter, as the betting markets also firmly expect Trump to complete his first term.”
“And do the Americans at all want an impeachment process? Trump is basically as popular as ever (during his presidency), so maybe this whole impeachment show could work to Trump’s advantage, as it could enliven his base. The interesting market pattern is that what is good for Trump is good for the USD. We remain positive on haven assets (and the USD) in the short to medium term. A strong Trump during an impeachment process probably means more geopolitical noise.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes below 1.0950 amid disappointing US data
EUR/USD is trading off the two-year lows but below 1.0950. US Durable Goods Orders fell short of expectations in total while other figures were mixed. Core PCE rose to 1.8% as expected. Earlier, several EU figures disappointed. End-of-quarter moves are in play.
GBP/USD recovering from the BOE-related fall, amid US data
GBP/USD is trading above 1.23 amid mostly disappointing US data. Earlier, BOE member Michael Saunders said the bank may cut interest rates as the next move. EU-UK talks are ongoing in Brussels.
USD/JPY: Bears taking back charge amid risk-aversion
USD/JPY holds the lower ground near 107.70, as the Yen bulls are back on the bids amid a risk-off market profile, as indicated by the negative Asian equities and S&P 500 futures. However, the losses may be capped by broad USD strength and higher Treasury yields.
Gold plummets to 1-1/2 week lows, remains vulnerable below $1500 mark
Gold continued losing ground through the early North-American session, farther below the key $1500 psychological mark, and dropped to 1-1/2 week lows in the last hour.
Bitcoin ready to take off after a scare at the cliff’s edge
Thursday saw cryptos in the red at the close of the European session. The drop led Bitcoin to shed the significant support line at $7,850. This point was the optimal long entry price, with an economic stop level.