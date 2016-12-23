US: Trump is making his list - BNPP

Research Team at TDS notes that the US President-elect Donald Trump is setting his policy priorities with Obamacare at the top, followed by corporate tax reform, individual tax reform and spending.

Key Quotes

“Watch out for the medicliff – a strategy from Republicans may be to pass a repeal of the ACA (Obamacare) that does not take effect for a few years.”

“Expect the unexpected with the new president-elect who has taken a non-traditional approach to the executive branch – particularly with respect to trade.”

“The outlook for 2017 and beyond will be determined by the interplay between a fiscal boost and more constrictive trade policy.”