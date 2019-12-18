Nordea Markets analysts point out that in the US, tonight, the House will vote on impeachment and will be a key event for markets today.

Key Quotes

“After months of speculation, House speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump: Obstruction of Congress and abuse of power due to the Ukraine gate in which Trump allegedly harmed former vice-president and political rival, Joe Biden. The vote on these charges will take place tonight in the House of Representatives. The vote requires simple majority to pass.”

“According to betting markets, the likelihood of Trump being impeached as only the third president in history is high.”