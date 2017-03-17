US: Trump and Merkel meeting to steal the limelight today – Danske Bank

In view of the analysts at Danske Bank, the Donald Trump and Angela Merkel meeting, initially scheduled for this Monday but postponed due to the blizzard in the north eastern part of the US, is set to take place at the White House today and will be the key event for the day.

Key Quotes

“This will be the first meeting between the German Chancellor and the new American President. Likely topics on the agenda are the future of the transatlantic alliance but also funding for NATO and relations with Russia.”

“In the US, we are due to get preliminary University of Michigan consumer confidence data (one of the soft economic indicators) for March today.”

“In the euro area, S&P is scheduled to update its rating and outlook on Portugal, Finland, Austria and Cypress, while Moody s will be reviewing Estonia.”