U.S. Treasury's Mnuchin: Won't comment on euro's specific value

U.S. Treasury's Mnuchin: Won't comment on euro's specific valueBy Eren Sengezer
The United States Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin gave his remarks in a joint press conference after his meeting with German FinMin Wolfgang Schaeuble
Key quotes (via Reuters)
- Had "extremely productive meeting" with Schaeuble
- Important that countries do not manipulate currencies
- Stronger dollar is a sign of increasing confidence in U.S. reserve currency
- Primary focus is on economic growth in the United States
- The U.S. can get to the sustainable growth of 3 pct or more
- Border adjusted tax is one alternative under study
- No decisions on border tax
- Trump believes in free, fair trade
- Euro affected by many factors, countries, different than single currency
- President Trump wants trade agreements reciprocal, fair
- Trump administration does not have desire to get into trade wars
- We want to deal with imbalance in certain trading relationships
- We want to stimulate lending, will deal with regulations hurting banks
- Discussed international financial de-regulation with schaeuble