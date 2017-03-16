U.S. Treasury's Mnuchin: Won't comment on euro's specific value

By Eren Sengezer

The United States Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin gave his remarks in a joint press conference after his meeting with German FinMin Wolfgang Schaeuble

Key quotes (via Reuters)

  • Had "extremely productive meeting" with Schaeuble
  • Important that countries do not manipulate currencies
  • Stronger dollar is a sign of increasing confidence in U.S. reserve currency
  • Primary focus is on economic growth in the United States
  • The U.S. can get to the sustainable growth of 3 pct or more
  • Border adjusted tax is one alternative under study
  • No decisions on border tax
  • Trump believes in free, fair trade
  • Euro affected by many factors, countries, different than single currency
  • President Trump wants trade agreements reciprocal, fair
  • Trump administration does not have desire to get into trade wars
  • We want to deal with imbalance in certain trading relationships
  • We want to stimulate lending, will deal with regulations hurting banks
  • Discussed international financial de-regulation with schaeuble