US Treasury yields slightly lower on quiet day

US Treasury yields slightly lower on quiet dayBy Eren Sengezer
The U.S. Treasury Bond yields are slightly lower on Monday with the 10-year reference down 0.4%, the 2-year reference virtually unchanged at 1.359%, and the 30-year reference losing 0.3%.
Results from today's bill auction (via Reuters):
- The 3-month bill was sold at a high yield of 1.040%, 3 basis points richer than last week
- The 6-month bill went for 1.140%, a basis point cheaper than last week's 1.130%, and the highest yield since 2008
