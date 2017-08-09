US Treasury yields slightly higher in early NA session

Yields on the safe-haven US Treasury-bonds struggle to rise as investors remain concerned about the potential impact of the Hurricane Irma on Florida.

In a recent article, the NY Times wrote, "Central and South Florida have grown at a breathtaking pace since 1990, adding more than 6 million people. Glittering high-rises and condominiums keep sprouting up along Miami Beach and other coastal areas. A lot more valuable property now sits in harm’s way."

As of writing, the 10-year T-bond yield, which earlier in the day dropped to its lowest level since November 2016 at %2.016, was adding 0.2% at 2.06% while the 2-year reference was virtually flat on the day. The long-term 30-year bond yield was up 0.5% at 2.7%.