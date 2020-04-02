US Treasury to tap Wall Street advisory firms on airline aid – WSJ

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland

The US Treasury Department plans to hire PJT Partners Inc Moelis & Co and Perella Weinberg Partners to advise on the airline portion of Washington’s $2 trillion stimulus bill, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, Reuters News reported.

Each firm is likely to advise on aid to one of three subsectors: commercial airlines, cargo carriers and firms critical to national security, such as Boeing Co (BA.N), the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The appointments could be disclosed this week, WSJ said, adding the plans are yet to be finalized.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged the Treasury earlier in the day to not hold up $25 billion in cash grants approved by Congress last week to airlines for payroll costs.

Markets bleeding out

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

USD/JPY challenges highs near 107.50 as S&P 500 futures rally

USD/JPY challenges highs near 107.50 as S&P 500 futures rally

USD/JPY snaps two-day losing streak while bouncing off the two-week low to probe the 107.50, mainly driven by the rally in S&P 500 futures. However, further gains may remain elusive amid risk-off action in the Asian equities. 

USD/JPY News

AUD/USD: Rebound remains capped below 0.6100 amid risk-off

AUD/USD: Rebound remains capped below 0.6100 amid risk-off

AUD/USD fails to cheer upbeat activity numbers from home and China as well as broad US dollar weakness. The rebound in the Aussie remains capped below 0.6100 amid coronavirus fears led risk-aversion on the global markets. 

AUD/USD News

Gold: On the back foot below $1,600 inside falling channel

Gold: On the back foot below $1,600 inside falling channel

Gold prices fail to hold onto the previous day’s recovery gains. The yellow metal remains inside a one-week-old descending trend channel while also staying below 200-bar SMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its March 09-16 declines.

Gold News

WTI pierces $21.00 as US fuels hopes of supply disturbance/control

WTI pierces $21.00 as US fuels hopes of supply disturbance/control

While extending its recovery moves from the previous day, WTI clears the $21.00 mark, with a high of $21.20, while taking rounds to $21.10 during Thursday’s Asian session. The US leader expects Russia-Saudi Arabia “to work it out.”

Oil News

Dollar Shrugs Off ISM & ADP in Fear of Ugly Jobless Claims

Dollar Shrugs Off ISM & ADP in Fear of Ugly Jobless Claims

If the first day of April is a taste of what's to come, it will be a very rocky second quarter. After falling more than 24% between January and March, the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged opened down more than -700 points. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures