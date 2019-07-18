US Treasury Spokeswoman: There have been no change to overall US Dollar policy

The US Treasury spokeswoman said, cited by Reuters, that there has been no changes to the Treasury’s overall dollar policy. Speaking from Chantilly, France, where the G7 ministers meeting is taking place, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin mentioned the exchange stabilization fund’s main purpose is to help stabilize currencies in periods of market distress. The fund has $ 94.6 BLN.

