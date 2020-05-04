US treasury seeks to borrow a record $3 tln this quarter – CNBC

CNBC reports that there is a massive stimulus to support the US economy through the coronavirus crisis that will cause the Treasury to borrow a record $3 trillion this quarter. The department on Monday announced the total Monday.
'The increase in privately-held net marketable borrowing is primarily driven by the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, including expenditures from new legislation to assist individuals and businesses, changes to tax receipts including the deferral of individual and business taxes from April – June until July, and an increase in the assumed end-ofJune Treasury cash balance,' the department said in a statement.
On top of that borrowing, Treasury also said it anticipates borrowing another $677 billion in the third quarter.
The red ink comes thanks to multiple stimulus efforts Congress has passed to resuscitate an economy brought to a standstill amid social distancing efforts to halt the virus spread.
Efforts thus far have totaled more than $2 trillion, and at last one more package is expected to help the more than 30 million Americans who have hit the unemployment line as well as thousands of other businesses that have seen their revenue streams evaporate,
CNBC reports.
This is a weight on the USD going forward as US debt continues to climb to eye-watering levels.
