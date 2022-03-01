US Treasury Secretary Yellen: G7 ready to impose further financial pressure on Russia

“US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday the Group of Seven nations would convene a task force to focus on freezing and seizing assets of Russian elites,” per Reuters. The comments crossed wires as US Treasury Secretary Yellen spoke to Ukraine's Minister of Finance Marchenko.
Also read: US President Biden to say his plan to fight inflation will lower costs, deficit – Reuters
Additional quotes (from Reuters)
She denounces in 'strongest terms Russia's illegal, brutal invasion of Ukraine'.
Expects economic pressure on Russia to have debilitating impact on it economy.
G7 continues to endorse removing from SWIFT key Russian financial institutions.
G7 to convene task force to focus on freezing and seizing assets of Russian elites.
G7 stands ready to impose further financial pressure on Russia as necessary.
Market reaction
Considering the present risk-off mood, mainly due to the Ukraine-Russia headlines, the latest news adds to the market’s pessimism.
Read: Forex Today: Unstoppable chaos fuels safe-haven assets, commodities
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits fresh lows at 1.1090 as fears of recession in Europe intensify amid Ukraine crisis
The EUR/USD pair has been the most vulnerable in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war as the former has been hammered the most in the carnage of risk-sensitive currencies. Fed chair Jerome Powell’s testimony will be a major event to keep under the radar.
GBP/USD gives up to fears, plunges below 1.3350
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure during US trading hours, unable to resist ruling risk aversion. Decreasing odds for a BOE’s rate hike undermined further the British Pound.
Gold eyes $1,970 as risk aversion theme gains its mojo back
Gold drives higher towards $1,950 after juggling in a range of $1,878.10-1,927.48 as investors return to safe-haven assets. But the unavailability of any material outcome turned investors’ interest back to square and the risk-aversion theme underpinned.
Decentraland bulls anticipate spike that will send MANA to $4.50
Decentraland price closed Monday with an 11% gain, completing the strongest daily candlestick close since January 31, 2022. Buyers hoped that the momentum would convert into a significant bullish breakout above the Ichimoku Cloud.
Market meltdown accelerates ahead of Biden and Powell
Oil prices soared above $100 a barrel driving equities and currencies sharply lower. Euro and sterling were hit the hardest by risk aversion with investors flocking into the safety of U.S. dollars. The Eurozone and U.K. economies are the most sensitive to the slowdown in Russian growth.