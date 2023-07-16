US Treasury Secretary Yellen: ‘Eager’ to work with China on areas of mutual interest

"I am eager to build on the groundwork that we laid in Beijing to mobilize further action," said US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s comments from a meeting of Group of 20 (G20) finance ministers and central bankers in India reported Reuters.
The former Fed Chair lauded her early July China trip as an “important start,” while citing the need for the world's two biggest economies "to cooperate on areas of mutual concern".
US Treasury Secretary Yellen also said that one of their core goals for this year is to combat Russia's efforts to evade our sanctions while also pledging that the US will continue to cut off Russia's access to military equipment and technologies, per Reuters.
It should be noted that Yellen conveyed no real address to the US-China trade problems.
AUD/USD remains dicey
The risk-barometer AUD/USD pair remains mostly dicey around 0.6840, fading the previous week’s run-up, while reacting to the news, mainly due to the Aussie-China business ties.
Also read: AUD/USD retreats towards 0.6800 on Australia Treasurer Chalmers’ fears, China/Aussie data, RBA Minutes eyed
