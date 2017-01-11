U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin to visit Corona to talk about tax reform

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin to visit Corona to talk about tax reformBy Haresh Menghani
According to a news report, the U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin will be in Corona on Friday and would talk about tax reform.
Mnuchin’s visit comes after the U.S. President Donald Trump, at a White House meeting with business leaders on Tuesday, said that cabinet members would be going around the country and talk directly to taxpayers about tax reform.
Meanwhile, Republicans are working to revise the tax code and the details of the House tax reform bill are expected to be revealed this Thursday.
Ideas reportedly being considered include new tax brackets, cutting the corporate tax rate, restricting annual contributions to 401(k) retirement accounts, doubling the standard deduction and eliminating the estate tax.
