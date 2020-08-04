US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin: We’re not going anywhere close to $3.4 trillion for new coronavirus aid bill

After visiting Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin crossed wires while citing additional hardships for the much-awaited US stimulus plan.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows also spoke side-by-side and cited substantial progress on eviction protections, unemployment in coronavirus relief talks.

Key quotes

We’re not going anywhere close to $3.4 trillion for cost of new coronavirus (COVID-19) aid bill. Negotiators will try to reach an overall agreement on COVID-19 relief by the end of this week. US President Donald Trump is very focused on protecting renters from eviction.

FX implications

Even if the absence of strong decision makes it harder for the markets to pick-up the risk-on mood, recently increasing odds of a solution helps AUD/USD to extend the previous day’s gains while trading around 0.7160.