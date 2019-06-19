US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin: Trump wants to keep government open

The US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was on wires recently, via CNBC, while speaking after a meeting among White House officials and congressional leaders from both parties in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office.

Mr. Treasury Secretary said that the White House will offer a one-year continuing resolution and debt ceiling increase if Congress and the White House cannot strike a spending deal. He further said that the US President Donald Trump wants to avoid another shutdown.

The news report further mentioned that Lawmakers and the Trump administration are rushing to pass a spending agreement and raise the U.S. borrowing limit to avoid risking default or another government shutdown.