US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin to hold press conference at 17:45 GMT

The White House announced that the United States (US) Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin, will be holding a press briefing at 17:45 GMT on Friday.

Although it's unclear what the briefing will be about, there is market chatter that he won't be touching on trade negotiations with China. Earlier in the session, CNN reported that China had officially invited US Trade Representative Lighthizer and Secretary Mnuchin and their teams for additional trade talks in China ahead of next month's APEC summit in Santiago.

Wall Street's main indexes haven't reacted to this development yet and the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was adding 4.5% on the day at 1.747%.