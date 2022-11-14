US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has crossed the wires, earlier saying that she will seek clarity on China's plans to ease its COVID-19 restrictions and deal with problems in its property sector when she meets on Monday with China's central bank chief.
The officials told reporters in Bali, ahead of a summit of the Group of 20 big economies, that it was important for top economic officials from the world's two largest economies to discuss global challenges face to face and learn more about each other's policy plans.
In more recent trade, she has stated that China's purchases of Russian oil are entirely consistent with the US desire to keep Russian oil on the global market and that energy difficulties could push Europe into recession.
