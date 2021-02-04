US Treasury Sec. Yellen: We need to act big to provide a bridge and avoid scarring

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday that they need to "act big" to provide a bridge and avoid scarring in the economy, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"Small businesses need help to get to the other side."

"US President Joe Biden would like to do this on a bipartisan basis, is looking to cooperate."

"I am not sure what Friday's employment report holds."

"We have some tough months ahead."

"Hosting a meeting later this morning with top regulators."

"We need to make sure markets are functioning properly."

"Will discuss if recent events warrant further action."

"Will look to understand what transpired before taking action."

"We're faced with not one but two crises, pandemic and economic."

"I want to be sure Americans don't suffer needlessly."

"Biden package addresses a wide range of needs."

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be impacting the market sentiment. As of writing, the S&P 500 Futures were up 0.17% on a daily basis.