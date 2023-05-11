US Treasury Sec. Yellen warns of a global downturn on US default

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen once again warned that the “US default would threaten US recovery, sparking a global downturn that would set us back much further.”
Additional quotes
US Congress should raise debt ceiling, warns US default would produce 'economic and financial catastrophe'.
Default would risk undermining US global economic leadership, raise questions about its ability to defend national security interests.
Markets are seeing possibility of US debt limit breach as growing downside risk.
Short of default, brinksmanship over debt limit could impose 'serious economic costs', already seeing spikes in interest rates.
Despite downside risks, global economy remains in better place than predicted six months ago, inflation down in most G7 countries.
US Will coordinate efforts with G7 to push for timely, comprehensive debt treatments for countries in debt distress.
Will work with G7 counterparts to increase economic resilience, boost economic security and build reliable critical supply chains.
G7 will discuss ways to partner with developing countries to move away from solely extractive industries into higher-value work.
US will work with G7 to effectively counter 'economic coercion', mitigate geostrategic risks in our economies.
There's a lot of uncertainty about impact of possible default on US debt.
Breaching debt ceiling for meaningful period of time could result in a very substantial downturn.
Biden administration has been discussing restrictions on outbound investment to China for some time.
US has been engaging in discussions with G7 colleagues, has not finalized approach.
A US move on outbound investment would be narrowly focused and targeted at technologies where there are national security implications.
We would like to work jointly with our partners and are continuing discussions.
There have been examples of China using economic coercion on countries that China's not happy with, including Australia and Lithuania.
Many G7 members share a common concern with China's use of economic coercion and are looking to see what could be jointly done to counter this kind of behavior.
Hopeful that republicans and democrats can resolve differences and raise the US debt ceiling.
Invoking 14th amendment is not a short-run strategy to deal with debt ceiling breach.
There is no good alternative to save US from catastrophe; debt ceiling must be raised.
Market reaction
The safe-haven Greenback fails to find any inspiration from Yellen’s warning, as the US Dollar Index pauses its rebound to trade flat at 101.50, as of writing.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
BoE set to raise key rate by 25 bps, how will GBP react? – LIVE
The Bank of England (BoE) is widely anticipated to raise its key rate by 25 basis points to 4.5% following the May policy meeting. Revised economic projections and Governor Andrew Bailey's comments on the policy outlook could ramp up Pound Sterling volatility.
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0900 amid renewed USD demand, ECB-speak
EUR/USD is dropping toward 1.0900 in the early European morning. ECB policymaker Nagel dismisses reports of ECB rate hikes likely to continue in September. Meanwhile, the US Dollar rebound regains traction ahead of the US PPI data and Fedspeak.
Gold trades with modest losses amid renewed US Dollar buying
Gold price extends the previous day's late pullback from the vicinity of the $2,050 level, or the weekly high, and remains under some selling pressure for the second straight day on Thursday.
Bitcoin falls below $27,600, erasing CPI-related gains
Bitcoin price has fallen sharply, staying below $27,600, as a rise in negative sentiment among crypto market participants weighs on the cryptocurrency.
Earnings miss coupled with Disney+ subscriber loss punishes sentiment
Disney (DIS) stock drooped 4.8% afterhours on Wednesday as adjusted earnings per share (EPS) in the fiscal second quarter fell YoY and missed Wall Street consensus by a penny.