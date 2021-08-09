US Treasury Sec. Yellen urges Congress to raise debt limit

In a statement published on Monday, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged Congress to come together on a bipartisan basis to raise the US debt limit, as reported by Reuters.
Regarding the concerns over increased government spending, "it simply allows Treasury to pay for previously enacted expenditures," Yellen noted. "Failure to meet those obligations would cause irreparable harm to the U.S. economy and the livelihoods of all Americans."
Market reaction
These remarks don't seem to be having a noticeable impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the S&P Futures were down 0.2% on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1750 amid firmer yields
EUR/USD is trading on the backfoot above 1.1750, licking its wounds after Friday’s US NFP jobs blowout induced sell-off. Stronger US jobs data ramped up calls for Fed’s tightening sooner-than-expected. The rally in Treasury yields is limiting the pair’s upside attempts ahead of Eurozone Sentix.
GBP/USD advances towards 1.3900 amid a steady dollar
GBP/USD is rising back towards 1.3900 as the US dollar consolidates the recent upside amid the downbeat market mood. UK PM Johnson warned over plotting Chancellor Sunak’s demotion, British Business Chief urges for help over Brexit. Covid updates, stimulus news eyed.
GBP/USD advances towards 1.3900 amid a steady dollar
GBP/USD is rising back towards 1.3900 as the US dollar consolidates the recent upside amid the downbeat market mood. UK PM Johnson warned over plotting Chancellor Sunak’s demotion, British Business Chief urges for help over Brexit. Covid updates, stimulus news eyed.
Four reasons why MATIC price will skyrocket by nearly 100%
MATIC price experienced exponential growth during the 2021 bull run. However, as Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency market collapsed, so did the market value of Polygon.
Apple: Three reasons why AAPL is going to $120
Apple stock continues to trade just under all-time highs at $150 and is in a sideways range with little strong direction to get our trading teeth stuck into.