US Treasury Sec. Yellen to call meeting of SEC, Fed, NY Fed and CFTC on Wednesday

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is expected to hold a meeting with the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC), the Federal Reserve (Fed), the New York Fed and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission this week, Reuters reports, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Key details

The meeting is to discuss GameStop-related market volatility. It could take place as early as Wednesday.

Earlier today, Yellen said that the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) forecast shows a desperate need for aid package.

It will be years before the US reaches full employment again based, she added.

Market reaction

The risk sentiment stands resilient despite the meeting called on to discuss the GameStop-frenzy.

The S&P 500 futures rise 0.40% to 3,832 while the US dollar index drops 0.20% to 91.00 levels. The greenback corrects from two-month highs vs. its major peers.