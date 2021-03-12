US Treasury Sec Yellen: Some Americans will receive $1400 payments this weekend

Americans will start receiving $1400 check payments this weekend, the NBC reports, citing US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Yellen said: "We're working hard first to get the direct payments out, the $1,400 checks or direct deposits. Americans will begin seeing those show up in their bank accounts this weekend.”

Market reaction

With the initial reaction, the US Treasury yields picked up bids, driving the US dollar broadly higher.

The S&P 500 futures erased gains amid the uptick in the yields, now trading flat at 3,937.

