US Treasury Sec Yellen: Some Americans will receive $1400 payments this weekend

Americans will start receiving $1400 check payments this weekend, the NBC reports, citing US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.
Yellen said: "We're working hard first to get the direct payments out, the $1,400 checks or direct deposits. Americans will begin seeing those show up in their bank accounts this weekend.”
Market reaction
With the initial reaction, the US Treasury yields picked up bids, driving the US dollar broadly higher.
The S&P 500 futures erased gains amid the uptick in the yields, now trading flat at 3,937.
EUR/USD: Nears 38.2% Fibonacci hurdle
EUR/USD nearly challenged resistance at 1.1991 during the overnight trade. That level marks the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the sell-off from the Feb. 25 high of 1.2243 to the March 9 low of 1.1836. The pair is currently trading at 1.1981, representing a 0.6% gain for the week, having put in a low of 1.1836 on Monday.
GBP/USD retraces 50% of the recent drop
GBP/USD peeped above the psychological level of 1.40 early Friday, erasing 50% of the drop from 1.4241 to 1.3778 seen in the eight trading days to March 5. The path of least resistance appears to be on the higher side.
Dogecoin price in the initial stages of a new rally to all-time highs
Dogecoin price finds support at near the 23 twelve-hour simple moving average. Price action is corrective, and volume has significantly declined during the pullback. Patience will be rewarded as the pattern’s handle forms.
RBLX Stock Price: Roblox Corp extends its gains as interest remains robust
Roblox is on a roll also on Thursday, with shares of the social video gaming company rising to $73.34 at the time of writing after hitting a new all-time high of $77.78. The company that only listed on Wednesday has been flirting with a valuation of $50 billion.