US Treasury Sec. Yellen: Soft landing is most likely path but attacks on Israel pose additional risks

“Soft landing is the most likely path but attacks on Israel pose additional risks,” US Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, said on Wednesday.

US is monitoring potential economic impacts from crisis in Israel, Gaza.

At this point, not seeing attacks on Israel as a major impact on the economy.

US will remain vigilant on Iran sanctions.

Iran funds in Qatar were made available for humanitarian reasons, not taking anything off the table.

Expects to discuss debt issues with PBOC governor, progress has been slow, but have seen some progress.

US, China both recognize that they need to work together to address global challenges, including climate change.

We have worked very constructively with representatives from China’s PBOC, optimistic about continuing that work.

A soft landing is an absolutely sure thing but i continue to think it's the most likely path.

We have not in anyway relaxed our sanctions on Iranian oil.

We believe there is substantial bipartisan support for resources for Ukraine, Israel.

Expects to reach out to other countries to join US in providing immediate concessional finance to World Bank.