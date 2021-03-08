US Treasury Sec. Yellen: Resources provided by COVID bill to help fuel strong recovery

During an interview with MSNBC on Monday, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that the resources provided by the coronavirus relief bill will help fuel a strong economic recovery in the US, per Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"This is the package we need to revive our economy to where it was before the pandemic."

"The COVID package will not address all long-standing economic problems."

"If the package turns out to be inflationary, there are tools to deal with that, will monitor closely."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index showed no immediate reaction to these comments and was last seen gaining 0.28% on a daily basis at 92.24.