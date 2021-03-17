US Treasury Sec. Yellen: President Biden may consider pursuing wealth tax

US President Joe Biden could consider pursuing a wealth tax, in order to address the nation’s swelling federal budget deficit, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in an ABC interview - “This Week” earlier on.

Previously on the interview, she said that the US inflation risk remains small and manageable.

The former Fed President said: “I don’t think it’s a significant risk,” while stating “And if it materializes, we’ll certainly monitor for it but we have tools to address it.”

Last week, she said that Americans would start receiving $1400 check payments over the weekend while speaking with NBC news.

more to come ...