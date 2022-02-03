US Treasury Sec. Yellen: Describing inflation as “transitory” was a mistake

In a Bloomberg News interview Wednesday, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen conceded that calling higher inflation as “transitory” was a mistake while adding that she defended the size of the Biden administration’s stimulus package.

Key quotes

“You have to decide what’s the biggest risk that you face, and address it effectively.”

“The American Rescue Plan was sized to do that, and it accomplished that mission.”

“I think people heard ‘transitory,’ and to them it meant a couple of months. “

“Maybe a better word could have been chosen.”

“There really wasn’t any good reason to think a stimulus that would lower unemployment to that general range again would cause as much inflation as we’ve had.”

Market reaction

The US dollar index is attempting a bounce amid a risk-off market environment, as traders turn cautious ahead of the BOE and ECB interest rates decisions.

The spot is currently trading at 96.04, up 0.11% on a daily basis.