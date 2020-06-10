US Treasury Sec. Mnuchin: Will look at more direct payments to individuals in next coronavirus legislation

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday that he definitely believes another bill will be needed to put money into the economy.

"Small businesses and many big businesses are going to need more help to recover from coronavirus shutdowns," Mnuchin added. "We will seriously look at more direct payments to individuals in the next coronavirus legislation.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index, which tracks the USD's performance against a basket of six major currencies, largely ignored these comments and was last seen down 0.15% on the day at 96.25.