US Treasury Sec. Mnuchin: Will be selling 20-year and 30-year Treasury bonds

"3,500 lenders are now active on the small business lending system," US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin told CNBC on Wednesday.

Mnuchin further said that they will not run out of money for small businesses and announced that they will be selling 20 and 30-year Treasury bonds.

Market reaction

The market sentiment seems to be improving minutes ahead of Wall Street's opening bell with the S&P 500 futures adding nearly 1.5%. On the other hand, the US Dollar Index is staying relatively calm near the 100 mark.